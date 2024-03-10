Zesty Smashed Chickpea Avocado Toast Recipe

Avocado toast may no longer be the viral fad it was in the mid-20-teens, but it hasn't gone away, either. Instead, it's evolved into any number of different iterations. This one from recipe developer Deniz Vergara mixes in some chickpeas. This addition, she says, "gives it a bit more texture and makes it more filling."

While some may find plain avocado toast to be on the bland side, this recipe is anything but. As Vergara tells us, "It is important to always be generous with your acid." Here she's using both lemon and lime juice to give the avocado and chickpea mixture a little bit of zing, as well as red onion for "an extra punch of flavor and color." Vergara also says that you could "add some crumbled feta on top when you want to add a little pop of salty and tangy flavor." If you want a real protein boost, you could pile on a fried egg, as well.