Upgrade Your Meat And Cheese Board And Build A Charcuterie Chalet

Food is an essential part of the Christmas season, but the traditional offerings lean disproportionately toward the sweet end of the spectrum. Treats like candy canes, sugar cookies, puddings, pies, and eggnog define the holiday. These have been the seasonal foods of choice for generations, and there's little to offer those whose preferences lean more toward the savory. But a change is coming. For too long, sweet-toothers have exercised yuletide supremacy. Not anymore! A growing holiday craze has people swapping salt for sugar in not just any food but the veritable king of all Christmas sweets: The gingerbread house. Say goodbye to the stale cookie shacks of old and welcome a delectable new dwelling: The charcuterie chalet.

Alternatively dubbed the charcuterie chateau, keto cottage, meat mansion, or kielbasa casa, the building of charcuterie chalets is a relatively new holiday practice. It took off at the end of 2020, as a year of quarantine isolation drove us to reach new levels of creativity (or perhaps derangement) in the kitchen. The concept is simple — take all the ingredients of a classic charcuterie board and use them to build a house, gingerbread-style. In the years since the first charcuterie chalets caught our eyes, each Christmas season has seen a new set of meaty, cheesy architectural marvels make the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. It's not often that a new holiday tradition manages to stick, but the charcuterie chalet has done just that. This year, you don't want to miss out.