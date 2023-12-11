Harissa Is The Perfect Ingredient For Giving Dips Some Extra Heat
Dips are a quintessential party food because they're versatile, easy to make, and above all, delicious. However, you'll often see the same varieties at parties like onion dip, salsa, and spinach-artichoke, which are often prepared in the same way every time. After that fourth bowl of guacamole, it's time to spice things up a little. Enter harissa — a spicy, peppery condiment that can add some much-needed heat to your favorite dip.
Harissa is a pungent pepper paste that can be either made at home or found at the supermarket, typically in cans, jars, or tubes. The paste can be served as a dip by itself or it can be added as a topping for other dips, such as delicious homemade hummus, to impart extra flavor and spice. Though harissa won't go with every type of dip, there are some that play particularly well with this paste, and the combined flavor takes an average appetizer and makes it into something truly exciting.
What exactly is harissa?
Harissa hails from North Africa and is native to Tunisia, but is also a popular addition to dishes in Israel and Moroccan cuisine. Making this type of spicy ingredient involves grinding down a combination of red peppers into a paste. These peppers can vary in type, heat, and cooking method like roasting versus grilling. Toasted spices like coriander and cumin get added to the mix as well, alongside seasonings like salt, vinegar, garlic, and olive oil to make it all spreadable.
Harissa can certainly be used as a dip on its own, though some versions are rather thick and difficult to scoop. Thinning the paste out with additional ingredients, from olive oil to Greek yogurt to tahini, will make it easier to dip your preferred accouterments. Neutral-tasting options like pita bread, chips, and fresh or grilled veggies, all make wonderful accompaniments to the flavors of this spicy, savory sauce.
Dips to infuse with hot harissa flavors
Due to the differences in ingredients, each brand of harissa has a slightly different flavor with some being more tart and some having a grilled, smoky flavor. These differences mean that incorporating the paste into other dishes, such as dips, will depend on the flavor and texture of the version you're working with. For example, a smoky harissa may work well with dips that can stand up to (or already have some) smoky flavor, like guacamole or baba ganoush.
A tangy variety pairs well alongside other tangy flavors, such as a yogurt dip or something feta-heavy. Taste your harissa on its own first to better understand what you'll be working with, then incorporate it into your dips as needed to impart spice, depth of flavor, smokiness, or even add a little thickness or color. You'll be surprised at how easily harissa can be incorporated into your favorite dips and provide that extra pop of spice you've been looking for.