Harissa Is The Perfect Ingredient For Giving Dips Some Extra Heat

Dips are a quintessential party food because they're versatile, easy to make, and above all, delicious. However, you'll often see the same varieties at parties like onion dip, salsa, and spinach-artichoke, which are often prepared in the same way every time. After that fourth bowl of guacamole, it's time to spice things up a little. Enter harissa — a spicy, peppery condiment that can add some much-needed heat to your favorite dip.

Harissa is a pungent pepper paste that can be either made at home or found at the supermarket, typically in cans, jars, or tubes. The paste can be served as a dip by itself or it can be added as a topping for other dips, such as delicious homemade hummus, to impart extra flavor and spice. Though harissa won't go with every type of dip, there are some that play particularly well with this paste, and the combined flavor takes an average appetizer and makes it into something truly exciting.