The Pasta Water Hack For Uber Flavorful Veggies

Pasta water has near-holy properties, the least of which is its most obvious function. After generously salted water has performed its nominal duty of cooking pasta, it transforms into a starchy, well-seasoned liquid with a host of culinary benefits. To dispose of it would be a minor tragedy. Luckily, pasta water is having a moment among gastronomes and gardeners alike.

One of the best (and most underrated) ways to let this starchy liquid shine is to use it to cook vegetables. The seasoned water imbues plenty of flavor and helps veg get nice and crisp. This method works particularly well with in-season produce that you want to prepare as minimally as possible. What's more, reusing the water will help you achieve the coveted weeknight one-pot dinner.

Here are the best veggies to toss in the pot, plus some other ways to make use of glorious pasta water — and a few tips to bolster its workhorse capabilities.