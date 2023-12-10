Does Canned Tuna Need To Be Rinsed Before Eating?

Rich in protein, canned tuna is a favorite snack among athletes and gym-goers. You can eat it as is, mix it with veggies, or serve it with rice, pasta, potatoes, or eggs. For example, this Southwestern tuna and rice salad is ready in less than 20 minutes and makes a filling lunch or dinner. But if you're craving a warm meal, add tuna to casseroles, beef chili, poke bowls, or omelets.

A can of light tuna in water has around 220 calories, 41 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fat. It's also a good source of vitamin D, calcium, iron, potassium, and other essential nutrients. A potential drawback is its high sodium content, which ranges between 648 and 704 milligrams per can. That's nearly one-third of the FDA-recommended maximum daily sodium intake (2,300 milligrams). The American Heart Association says it's best to limit our sodium intake to 1,500 milligrams per day.

The experts at Rutgers University suggest rinsing canned products, including tuna, beans, and veggies. This practice helps reduce their sodium content, which may benefit people with high blood pressure or heart disease. Alternatively, you can opt for low-sodium canned tuna, but it's not widely available in stores.