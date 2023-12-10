Avoid Dry Meatloaf By Adding Grated Onion To Your Mince
Dry meatloaf is the bane of every dinner table and a big reason why this classic, cost-conscious meal gets such a bad reputation for being tasteless. There's nothing worse than cutting into a loaf that's crumbly and dehydrated, so much so that even gravy or a ketchup glaze can't save it. Many families have their secrets for keeping a meatloaf moist in the oven, but one of the simplest ways of ensuring a tender and delicious classic beef meatloaf comes down to onion preparation.
Instead of chopping them, use a grater to break them down further and coax them into giving up more of their juice. This liquid infuses with the rest of the meatloaf mix, adding much-needed hydration and providing plenty of other benefits — including a more intense onion flavor. The method takes no extra ingredients or special techniques, just grab a whole onion and a grater, and you're on your way to super-tender meatloaf.
Ingredients that keep meatloaf tender
The trick to a moist meatloaf is to ensure that things on the inside stay hydrated. This is typically accomplished by using meat with a higher fat ratio since it renders as the loaf cooks, infusing the interior and exterior with a glaze of moisture that prevents drying. Another way to accomplish a similar effect is to use a panade, which is typically a mixture of a starch like breadcrumbs or crackers that have been dipped in liquid. When the alliums release juice, they combine with the breadcrumbs in your meatloaf mix to form a paste that holds in moisture.
Not only that, but onions in general also have meat-tenderizing capabilities. They contain special enzymes that break down protein, making them an important ingredient in marinades and other recipes where a tougher piece of meat may need to soften up a little. The grated onions mix evenly with the ground beef in the meatloaf and keep everything nice and tender.
Use a food processor for ease
Grating an onion with a grater is simple enough, but it can be messy work and can take quite a bit of elbow grease. If you want all the benefits of alliums with none of the stress or mess of using a box grater, try pulling out a food processor instead. If you have one on hand, it's a great tool for processing down the vegetable into small enough pieces to imitate the consistency of hand-grated onion.
To get the process started you'll need to peel it, quarter it, then put the pieces into the food processor using a shredding attachment. For better control over how small the pieces become, use the pulse button until it's the consistency you prefer. With a few quick blitzes, you'll have an onion mush ready to incorporate directly into your meatloaf mix, and a succulent meal to enjoy at the end of it.