Avoid Dry Meatloaf By Adding Grated Onion To Your Mince

Dry meatloaf is the bane of every dinner table and a big reason why this classic, cost-conscious meal gets such a bad reputation for being tasteless. There's nothing worse than cutting into a loaf that's crumbly and dehydrated, so much so that even gravy or a ketchup glaze can't save it. Many families have their secrets for keeping a meatloaf moist in the oven, but one of the simplest ways of ensuring a tender and delicious classic beef meatloaf comes down to onion preparation.

Instead of chopping them, use a grater to break them down further and coax them into giving up more of their juice. This liquid infuses with the rest of the meatloaf mix, adding much-needed hydration and providing plenty of other benefits — including a more intense onion flavor. The method takes no extra ingredients or special techniques, just grab a whole onion and a grater, and you're on your way to super-tender meatloaf.