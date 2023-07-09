The Fat Ratio To Keep In Mind For An Evenly Cooked Meatloaf
Meatloaf: Love it or hate it, it's an American staple. Ground beef mixed with various flavorings, baked and served with a sweet and tangy glaze — it's a simple and inexpensive dish. And while it's meant to be fuss-free, there are plenty of small ways you can ensure your easy meatloaf recipes turn out perfectly every time.
One of the most important elements of a good meatloaf is choosing the right ground beef. It doesn't have to be grade-A or grass-fed, but one variable that does matter is the fat ratio. Ground meats of all kinds have a ratio of lean meat to fat, usually indicated on the packaging: For example, the classic "80/20" ratio means the package contains 80% lean meat and 20% fat. For meatloaf, a moderate amount of fat is necessary for a variety of reasons. In most cases, 80/20 works best and keeps the meatloaf moist while baking in the oven.
Ground beef lean to fat ratios
So how do fat ratios differ so much between packages of ground beef? Depending on where the meat was butchered from on the cow, the ratios differ. You might see labels like "ground chuck" or "ground round" on grocery store shelves; these labels refer to the location and indicate fat content. Ground beef is the fattiest at 70% lean; this meat comes from the brisket or shank of the cow. Ground sirloin, on the other hand, is the leanest; it's butchered from the cow's middle and is 90% lean.
Meatloaf and other recipes using ground beef usually call for either ground chuck or ground round. Ground chuck, made from the shoulder, is 80% lean and 20% fat. Ground round, taken from the cow's back half, is 85% lean and 15% fat. Either of these two options is a good choice for meatloaf, as well as meatballs. For burgers, ground beef will help ensure a juicier patty, but ground round and chuck will give you less grease.
The importance of ground beef ratios
It might be tempting to go for a leaner beef for your meatloaf, but among other mistakes you may be making with meatloaf, keeping a good fat ratio is important to ensure that the finished product stays moist and tender — and flavorful. Meatloaf is a dish that can sit in the oven for upwards of an hour to bake, and using too little fat can leave you with a dry and crumbly finished product that not even ketchup can save. A ratio of 80/20 is the way to go, or 85/15 at the absolute least — that is, if you're going with an all-beef mix.
Some meatloaf recipes ask for additional meats in the mix; most popularly, you might see Italian sausage on the ingredients list. Since sausage is already fatty, a leaner ground beef can be used to ensure that the meatloaf doesn't become too greasy. There's a line between moist and flavorful versus oily and heavy. Balance, as always, is key.