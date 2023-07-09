The Fat Ratio To Keep In Mind For An Evenly Cooked Meatloaf

Meatloaf: Love it or hate it, it's an American staple. Ground beef mixed with various flavorings, baked and served with a sweet and tangy glaze — it's a simple and inexpensive dish. And while it's meant to be fuss-free, there are plenty of small ways you can ensure your easy meatloaf recipes turn out perfectly every time.

One of the most important elements of a good meatloaf is choosing the right ground beef. It doesn't have to be grade-A or grass-fed, but one variable that does matter is the fat ratio. Ground meats of all kinds have a ratio of lean meat to fat, usually indicated on the packaging: For example, the classic "80/20" ratio means the package contains 80% lean meat and 20% fat. For meatloaf, a moderate amount of fat is necessary for a variety of reasons. In most cases, 80/20 works best and keeps the meatloaf moist while baking in the oven.