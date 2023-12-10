What Exactly Is A Louisiana Crunch Cake?

It's mid-afternoon, and what better accompaniment to a floral cup of tea or a deliciously bitter coffee than a warm slab of cake? If a simple cake with a sweet glaze and a touch of coconut sounds good to you, then Louisiana crunch cake should be on your list to try.

A Louisiana crunch cake has a beautiful, golden, spongy crumb that's reminiscent of pound cake. However, instead of a loaf shape, this cake is typically baked in a tube pan and decorated with a thin yet rich glaze, chopped nuts (the "crunch" in question), and flakes of coconut. It's gloriously moist with an unexpected hint of tangy sour cream and a touch of earthy vanilla extract, which are enhanced by the coconut's fruity yet rich taste. The crunchy garnish and light, crispy sugar glaze add an excellent contrast to the soft, spongy cake underneath.

This dessert is a stunning but simple centerpiece, and the ultimate partner for whichever beverage you like to consume in the afternoon for a nice break from the activity of the day.