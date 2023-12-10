What It Means To Order A Well Drink Vs A Call Drink At The Bar

While low-quality liquor might make you feel worse the next day, the amount you drink is more likely to play a role in the severity of your hangover, confirms Dr. Veach. If the drinks are cheap, people (especially college students) will drink more, hence why happy hours are so popular. So, if you really want to avoid a hangover, worry more about quantity rather than quality.

The type of liquor used in well drinks varies per establishment and region, generally being the most economical choice for the bar. Well drinks can also be very profitable for bars since they are easy and low-cost to make. Bartenders, however, work for tips, so if you ask for a rum and Coke, they might try to upsell by asking what type of rum you want or suggesting a premium liquor.

In the Bartenders subreddit, when asked, "Do bartenders assume well liquor when ordering a cocktail?" most Redditors responded yes, while some said they would ask for a preference in order to upsell. However, one user responded that after looking at profit margins, they realized, "One well drink pays for the entire bottle while it takes 3-6 call drinks to pay for those respective bottles."

For the sake of keeping the bar profitable, they said it isn't worth upselling to premium liquors for a minimal increase in tips. That said, well liquors aren't always bottom of the barrel; Some high-end cocktail bars stock higher-quality well liquors.