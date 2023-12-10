Upgrade Your Garlic Bread With Sun-Dried Tomato Compound Butter

The iconic sidekick to a bright bowl of spaghetti is one that no one can forget. Garlic bread is the delicious side that combines the crunchy texture of bread with creamy butter, tangy garlic, and earthy fresh herbs. It's a juicy and comforting masterpiece. There are numerous variations on garlic bread, but one that has yet to cross your radar may be the divinely complex yet utterly appealing sun-dried tomato compound butter.

A sun-dried tomato compound butter is a delicious way to upgrade garlic bread. Compound butter is butter that has been blended with an array of ingredients to create either savory or sweet flavor profiles. Injecting the deep and rich flavors of sun-dried tomatoes into a compound butter allows the aromas of this delectable jarred ingredient to meld with the fatty, creamy taste of the butter. Add the tangy savoriness of garlic to the mix, spread it over a large, soft loaf, and bake.

It's a flash mob for your palate, with the flavors blending into an effortless dance that's simply irresistible. Get started with a jar of sun-dried tomatoes and your go-to garlic bread components.