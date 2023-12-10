Elevate Your Regular Chocolate Chip Cookies With Sourdough

In the aftermath of the bread-baking craze that swept home kitchens during the lockdown, it's not uncommon to receive a little jar of sourdough starter discard as a gift. If you're not interested in turning out loaves at home and miss the good old days when a housewarming present consisted of flowers and wine (and not the word "discard"), don't re-gift that wild yeast just yet. Instead, consider using it in your next batch of chocolate chip cookies.

Rest assured that adding a bit of sourdough starter to your cookie batter will not leave you with a bread-cookie hybrid, nor will it cause your cookies to rise significantly. Rather, thanks to its high water content, the sticky fermented substance will lend your cookies an irresistibly soft and chewy texture that won't dry out as quickly as other homemade treats. Perhaps best of all, playing around with the different amounts of starter in your cookies isn't likely to ruin your batch — unlike adding the wrong amount of flour or salt.