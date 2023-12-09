What Makes Thai Salads Truly Unique?

What we call a Thai salad encompasses a wondrously wide range of culinary expression — from som tam thai, made from green papayas pounded in a wooden mortar and pestle, to sour and spicy laab moo isan, featuring poached minced pork. Each of them contains the bright, citrusy, and aromatic ingredients we associate with Thai cuisine: lime juice, fiery red chilies, sliced shallots, shredded cilantro, thinly-cut scallions — and occasionally more robust and woody characters like lemongrass and galangal. But there's one thing that is universal to all Thai salad dressings, whether they're cooked or fresh, chopped or pulverized: the ingredient known in that country as nam pla, or fish sauce.

Fish sauce is central to that uniquely South Asian culinary ability to perfectly balance assertive flavors. Thai salad dressings usually include salty and umami flavors in the form of fish sauce, sour citrus courtesy of lime juice, sweetness from white or palm sugar, and heat from one of the country's 79 varieties of spicy chili pepper, used either fresh or dried. You would think the resulting combination would taste too extreme, but a correctly made Thai salad dressing has a balanced soul, with fish sauce often being the most distinct ingredient — citrus juice, sugar, and spicy chilies, after all, appear in salads and dressings the world over.