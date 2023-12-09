Single-Arch McDonald's Are Extremely Rare, But They Do Exist

McDonald's and its double golden arches are so synonymous with the fast food chain that few consider that there was ever an alternative. However, there are McDonald's with single arches out there. No, it's not a mistake or design flaw, but these single arches are relics from McDonald's long, storied history and are quite a rare find these days. It was Richard McDonald who first developed the idea for arches for the chain. The McDonald's co-founder felt the roof of his restaurant wasn't distinguishable enough to customers, so came up with the idea to help make it stand out.

Unlike the modern-day double arch, these early arches didn't form the McDonald's trademark "M." Instead, they featured on opposite sides of the building separate from each other. Likewise, some restaurants only had a single arch to help them stand out. It wasn't until 1968 — by then owned by former McDonald's franchise manager Ray Kroc — that the double arch was first incorporated as a logo rather than an architectural feature. The rest, as they say, is history, but several of the single arches remained at select locations. A McDonald's spokesperson told Today Food, "You can still find the original signs at a few select locations, which have become popular destinations for road-trippers and history buffs alike. We love seeing our fans celebrate our history at these nostalgic spots while also creating their own memories at McDonald's in their local communities."