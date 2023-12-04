Caulislaw Is Where Cauliflower Salad And Coleslaw Meet

There are all sorts of reasons to make caulislaw instead of regular coleslaw. Maybe you're tired of the same old cabbage salad, or perhaps you're looking for a new way to get a little bit more cauliflower in your diet. Perhaps you planned to make regular coleslaw with the head of cabbage in the crisper, but on closer inspection it turned out to be cauliflower. Or maybe you're just in the mood to try a new variation for fun. Whatever the reason, it's a worthwhile twist on a classic dish.

Caulislaw is just like coleslaw except it's made with cauliflower instead of cabbage; in other words, it's a cauliflower slaw. If you've ever had broccoli slaw then you get the basic idea, however, there is one key difference. Since cauliflower doesn't have an extensive stalk the same way that broccoli does, it's made from the florets. They give the salad an extra crunch, as well as a distinct mouthfeel that sets it apart from other types of slaw. Cauliflower is also milder than what you get with shredded cabbage and broccoli, with a slightly sweet nuttiness. All the same, it still has just enough of that sharp brassica pungency that's the key to a good slaw.