The Reason You Should Grill Only One Type Of Meat At A Time

If you're planning to have a grill out for family and friends, then you may want to think ahead, especially if you're planning on grilling both burgers and chicken or having a barbecue. It may be tempting to throw all of your meat on the grill at once. However, you should reconsider doing this for multiple reasons — most importantly different types of meat have different cooking requirements.

For this reason, along with some others which we'll get to in a minute, it's better to grill one type of meat at a time even if it takes longer. You see, beef, chicken, and poultry all have different internal temperatures they need to reach to be safe to eat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whole cuts of beef like steaks as well as poultry and lamb must be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, chicken and other poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Because these meats should be cooked at different temperatures, you're increasing the risk that your food may cook unevenly. For instance, those steaks may be a bit crisp by the time your chicken is done if you put them on at the same time.