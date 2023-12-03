What Is Poncha And How Is It Made?

If you're looking for a sweet, citrus-flavored cocktail, poncha may be exactly what you're looking for. The drink combines cane sugar brandy (also called Madeiran rum), citrus juice, and muddled sugar. The sweet and acidic drink has been dubbed a traditional libation of Madeira, a region of Portugal.

Poncha can be enjoyed year-round, partially thanks to the added citrus juice. While it may be a light and refreshing beverage over ice during the hot summer months, the vitamin C from the citrus juice could be beneficial for combatting winter colds. According to the Cleveland Clinic, vitamin C may provide a small boost to your immune system.

One defining feature of the poncha is the way the drink is prepared. Rather than simply shaking or stirring the ingredients together, it's mixed with a wooden tool called a caralhinho. Once fully mixed, the drink should be slightly frothy. Poncha is served in a small glass and often served with a handful of peanuts.