Is Aldi Open On New Year's Day 2024?
Given that it's a national holiday, New Year's Day isn't exactly a popular time to go grocery shopping. However, even if you don't plan on running errands, you may still need to stop by the store to grab a few things, whether ingredients for a recipe or more drinks for your party. If you prefer to do most of your shopping at Aldi because of its cheap, reliable prices, your first thought might be to head to the closest one, but unfortunately, you'll have to shop somewhere else on January 1.
While some businesses operate on adjusted hours during the holiday, Aldi confirms on its website that it's scheduled to be closed for the entire day. This is a company-wide policy, so if you hope to find at least one location open, you won't have any luck. The grocery store chain hasn't been open on New Year's Day in past years, and this year is no different.
Aldi is open on New Year's Eve
If you know you'll probably need to do some last-minute shopping closer to the holiday; the good news is you have until New Year's Eve to do so. According to Aldi, all stores will be open the day before the holiday, but only for a limited time. The exact hours vary from location to location, but you can find them by calling your local store or visiting the Aldi website. All you have to do is type your zip code into the store locator and select the one you shop at, and the New Year's Eve hours should pop up.
If you plan to use Aldi's curbside pickup or grocery delivery service on New Year's Eve, just make sure you place your order and schedule it during the store's holiday hours, or else it may be automatically canceled. And if you don't manage to make it to Aldi before New Year's Day, you can always resort to another grocery store. For example, Kroger, Wegmans, and select Whole Foods will be open on January 1. You'll just have to wait until the following day to shop at Aldi.