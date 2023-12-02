Is Aldi Open On New Year's Day 2024?

Given that it's a national holiday, New Year's Day isn't exactly a popular time to go grocery shopping. However, even if you don't plan on running errands, you may still need to stop by the store to grab a few things, whether ingredients for a recipe or more drinks for your party. If you prefer to do most of your shopping at Aldi because of its cheap, reliable prices, your first thought might be to head to the closest one, but unfortunately, you'll have to shop somewhere else on January 1.

While some businesses operate on adjusted hours during the holiday, Aldi confirms on its website that it's scheduled to be closed for the entire day. This is a company-wide policy, so if you hope to find at least one location open, you won't have any luck. The grocery store chain hasn't been open on New Year's Day in past years, and this year is no different.