Secret Ingredients To Elevate Your Latkes

The latke is a deceptively simple thing to make. This traditional potato pancake is a dish that comes out a lot during Thanksgiving and the holidays in Jewish households. While they can include various ingredients, with delicious results, they mostly contain just shredded potatoes and onions. However, making them perfectly is no easy feat — it's one that takes generations to master. They're pan-fried in oil, and the result is crispy, sometimes fluffy on the inside, sometimes not, and always delicious. Make sure to salt generously and you'll have one of the best potato dishes on Earth.

We first wanted to highlight the best ingredients to include when making latkes. There are common mistakes when it comes to which binders and oils to use that need to be nipped in the bud before you start to make any variations. We've also offered up plenty of good alternatives for regular ingredients, like swapping out potatoes with sweet potatoes. These fun substitutions will help you flex your creativity, but regardless of whether you want high quality or a new twist on an old holiday favorite, this list has you covered on elevating your latkes this holiday season.