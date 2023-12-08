Is It Better To Fry Or Bake Potato Skins?

If you're looking for a quick snack that's also filling and tasty, then you can't go wrong with salty, crunchy, savory potato skins. Obviously, texture plays an important role in the snack, so if you're making them at home, you want to make sure you cook them right. As such, the eternal dilemma arises of whether or not you should bake or fry your potato skins. As with any culinary debate, battle lines are drawn, and it's up to you to navigate which side to firmly put your foot down.

If you prioritize texture, you may want to consider frying those potato skins. They can end up a bit mushy when thrown into the oven and baked. That's even if you don't make the simple mistake of including aluminum foil in the mix. There's nothing worse than biting into a soggy chip. If you want potato skins that have a solid crunch to them, deep frying is going to be your best bet. If done correctly, you'll have a nice golden brown exterior and a soft moist interior. Likewise, from a flavor point of view, fried potato skins also tend to taste better.