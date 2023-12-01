A Fan-Favorite Costco Frozen Fish Stick Just Got The Ill-Fated Asterisk

There are plenty of facts you should know about Costco's price tags, and one of the most important ones of all is that dreaded asterisk. Costco shoppers know that the starry symbol on an item's price tag means that the item will likely be discontinued, either for a season or for good. Such is the unfortunate case with The Ultimate Fish Sticks at one Costco store in the mountain west of the United States. One Costco shopper took to Reddit to share the disappointing news in a post called "Trident fish sticks have the star of death in Superior, Colorado."

These precooked, panko-breaded frozen fish sticks can be baked in the oven, deep-fried, microwaved, or air-fried. Trident, the maker of The Ultimate Fish Sticks, encourages buyers to nestle them in tacos or simply serve them with french fries. While no official statement has been made by this particular Costco location in Colorado, the warehouse store's documented history of discontinuing items with an asterisk on their price tags has sealed the fate of these seafaring delights in the minds of some Costco shoppers. Understandably, Redditors who can't get enough of these sticks had plenty to say about the item's potential discontinuation at Costco.