Love Dip Is The Texan Grocery Store Staple With A Loyal Fan Base

Texas boasts a whole lot of delicious foods. From slow-cooked barbecue like tender brisket and juicy ribs to hearty Tex-Mex choices like chile con queso and steak fajitas, there's plenty to go around. Chances are you've heard of most of these, but are you familiar with the Lonestar State's famous Love Dip?

Commonly enjoyed as an appetizer or condiment, it's a popular snack choice for many Texans. Since the name is pretty elusive, it's worth digging into what Love Dip contains. The base is cream cheese, which gives it an extra richness and luxurious texture. There's garlic for a punch of sharpness and tomatoes for tangy sweetness, but what makes this dip especially unique is that it contains tarragon, which gives it its distinctive flavor. Some zestier versions swap out the tomatoes for salsa and add a splash of lemon juice for that fresh citrus edge.

Love Dip isn't all that complicated, but its small ingredient list also packs in a lot of flavor. For anyone that has yet to try some, know that it isn't available just anywhere — it's a more or less a Texas exclusive. Luckily, there are a number of places where you can buy it to try.