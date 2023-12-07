Why You Should Always Place A Baking Sheet Under Food In The Oven

Sometimes it's the kitchen appliance that determines what you'd like to have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Maybe you'd like a toasted meal to start your day, so you pop some waffles in your toaster. All you have to do is monitor those waffles as they toast so they don't overcook. Perhaps you'd like to quickly warm up some delicious leftover meatloaf for your midday meal, so you heat it up in the microwave. Cover your food safely in the microwave and set the cooking time appropriately, then you're all set. For your last meal of the day, let's say you want to oven-bake a beef supper or a customized pizza, along with a cherry pie dessert. If so, it's best to place a baking sheet beneath that food to protect your oven or you may regret it.

When food that is high in animal fat bakes in the oven, such as red meat dishes and dishes with lots of cheese or butter, all of that fat turns into excess greasy moisture that can spill onto the bottom of your oven. To prevent this while cooking any oven-roasted dish or baked desserts, simply cook those foods on a baking sheet or place a baking sheet on the rack below your food. This prevents messy liquids from building up at the bottom of your oven and creating a serious problem.