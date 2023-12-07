Hot Cocoa Drawers Are The Cutest TikTok Trend For A Cozy Night In

In the comment section of TikTok, Elysian.living also gets some hate for overconsumption, excess, and other synonyms for a general feeling of this being unnecessary and wasteful. To that, we say: If you have the space and resources for a hot chocolate drawer, make the hot chocolate drawer and be happy.

The winter is dark. There's a reason the concept of hygge exists in Norden countries that don't see true daylight for stretches of time. Hygge is the lifestyle and design practice of embracing coziness to promote contentment during the long, oppressive winters of the region. At the core of it, hygge is all about boosting serotonin and making your own happiness, according to CNBC. A hot chocolate drawer is peak hygge. When you make your hot chocolate from your hot chocolate drawer, the best way to enjoy it would be to curl up under a soft blanket with a lit candle.

Is a hot chocolate drawer going to singlehandedly solve seasonal depression? Probably not. But it's a nice little hit of happiness, and we could all use some of that.

