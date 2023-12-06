How To Properly Clean Your Pastry Brushes

It may be tempting just to toss your pasty brush into the dishwasher after you've given your pastry a butter brushing, but that is not the best method to use if you're hoping to extend the life of your utensils. If you begin to taste the remnants of last night's savory dinner with your sweet breakfast pastries, a brush cleaning is probably overdue.

Fortunately, despite being an overwhelming prospect, cleaning your pastry brushes is relatively straightforward. As with nearly any kitchen cleaning task, your first step involves a dollop of dish soap. You can apply said soap to your hand or drop the dollop directly into a bowl. If you use the hand method, you'll have to rub the bristles gently against the palm of your hand, working up a lather with the soap you applied, use hot water to rinse off your soapy brush, and then let your newly cleaned kitchen tool air dry. If you opt to use the bowl, aggressively swirl your brush into a soap and water mixture you've already added, ensuring you scrape the sides of the bowl to loosen any excess residue. Then, as with the previous method, use your fingers to comb through the bristles while you rinse the soap off your brush.