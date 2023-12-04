CELSIUS Fit Stops Bring The Fun (And Tasty) Side Of Fitness To College Campus

This content was paid for by CELSIUS and created by Daily Meal.

CELSIUS energy drinks can be found on grocery store shelves nationwide, but recently the brand has been skipping the middleman to bring its new line of beverages (and some high-energy fun) straight to college campuses. This fall, CELSIUS embarked on a cross-country tour to bring Fit Stop, its interactive fitness event, to various college campuses nationwide, offering students the chance to work out alongside the popular beverage brand while sampling its new line of drinks. Better yet, their exercising cohort includes none other than "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron and celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

The most recent Fit Stop took the brand to the San Diego State University campus on November 29. Students from the university gathered in the Snapdragon Stadium for a celebrity-led workout and a chance to try the brand's newest line of drinks: CELSIUS ESSENTIALS. These 16-ounce beverages are made with a brand-new energy formula featuring essential aminos, which are designed to enhance both physical and mental performance. There are four new flavors to choose from, including the raspberry-flavored Blue Crush, a classic Cherry Limeade, Juicy Dragonberry, and Orangesicle. Each drink is specially designed for peak rehydration, whether you decide to drink it pre- or post-workout.