Crispy Okra Salad Is The Cozy Side Dish To Try This Fall

If you're looking for a fall dish that's both filling and cozy, then you shouldn't underestimate the humble okra. While squash and pumpkin get all the attention when it comes to fall harvests, okra is packed full of flavor especially when used in a gumbo or salad. The latter, in particular, can be easy to fix on those cool days when you want to snuggle up by the heater or fire. It makes for a perfect main dish or appetizer and can be prepared in larger quantities for bigger families or gatherings.

In particular, crispy okra salad stands out from the various variants of okra salads. The okra is fried beforehand, which gives it a nice crunchy texture. When combined with other fresh vegetables, you get a great contrast of both flavors and textures. If you're feeling bold, you can also coat the okra in breading before cooking. This will give it an extra crispiness and flavor that batterless okra may lack. Although it shares the plate with others, the crispy vegetable is the star of the show in this protein-less salad. However you prepare your okra, you should consider incorporating the following ingredients.