One Wisconsin County Used To Produce Nearly All Of America's Tart Cherries

In the not-too-distant past, one Wisconsin county held the monopoly on nearly all of America's cherries. Door County exported more tart cherries (known as Montmorency cherries) than any other county in the United States during the 1950s, earning the nickname Cherryland USA. The county still holds that title today.

Door County, Wisconsin is proud of its heritage. Visit Door County and you'll encounter a plethora of cherry dishes in nearly every restaurant with most of them providing their takes on cherry-centric cakes and cobblers. Although Door County has since conceded its title as the ultimate provider of tart cherries to the neighboring Traverse City, Michigan, its legacy stands strong, with a thriving 2,500 acres of cherry trees still thriving today.

Door County remains a beloved tourist attraction thanks to its blooming cherry blossoms, attracting people from all over the world. Wearing its history with pride, the county's tart cherry orchards have become a hive of cultural and technological expansion including a cherry-themed annual festival celebrating its rich heritage.