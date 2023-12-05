One Wisconsin County Used To Produce Nearly All Of America's Tart Cherries
In the not-too-distant past, one Wisconsin county held the monopoly on nearly all of America's cherries. Door County exported more tart cherries (known as Montmorency cherries) than any other county in the United States during the 1950s, earning the nickname Cherryland USA. The county still holds that title today.
Door County, Wisconsin is proud of its heritage. Visit Door County and you'll encounter a plethora of cherry dishes in nearly every restaurant with most of them providing their takes on cherry-centric cakes and cobblers. Although Door County has since conceded its title as the ultimate provider of tart cherries to the neighboring Traverse City, Michigan, its legacy stands strong, with a thriving 2,500 acres of cherry trees still thriving today.
Door County remains a beloved tourist attraction thanks to its blooming cherry blossoms, attracting people from all over the world. Wearing its history with pride, the county's tart cherry orchards have become a hive of cultural and technological expansion including a cherry-themed annual festival celebrating its rich heritage.
Door County began exporting tart cherries successfully in 1896
Door County's cherry production began in the late 1800s. Joseph Zettle, a Swiss immigrant, came to Door County in 1856 and planted his first apple trees in 1862, noting how they flourished in the local terrain. He wasn't the only one. Other people also noticed Zettle's success with his apple trees. The University of Wisconsin's Horticultural Department began testing other fruits, such as pears, plums, and more apples before stumbling on the key to success in 1896; the tart cherry tree.
Tart cherries quickly outsold the rest of the crops, skyrocketing in popularity thanks to their sweet taste and plentiful health benefits of cherries. Orchards continued to produce even during the Great Depression. By the 1950s, Door County harvested 95% of America's cherries and exported them worldwide. The newly dubbed Cherryland USA housed the world's largest cherry canning plan, and the region even hosted parades to attract tourists and promote its famous cherries.
Workers from across America and the Caribbean relocated to Door County to join the thriving cherry industry, leading to significant cultural augmentation. Cherry picking remains a popular tourist activity in Door County to this day between mid-July and mid-August when the Montmorency cherries are ripe and ready.
Door Country celebrates Cherry Fest every year
Although Door County is no longer the number one tart cherry distributor in America — that moniker now goes to Michigan — the Wisconsin county still gathers annually to celebrate its proud history. Cherry Fest in Door County takes place every August, sponsored by the Jacksonport Historical Society. The festival includes an art fair and countless stalls selling cherry-themed goods including pies, sundaes, and jams. In addition, there is a beachside penny hunt and musical performances.
Wisconsin and Michigan remain the titans of tart cherries in America. Michigan produces 70% of America's cherries each year according to the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development. Meanwhile, other states have found success in distributing sweet cherries, commonly considered a less sour (and rarer) alternative to tart cherries.
Door County's reputation as the birthplace of the tart Montmorency cherry has persisted even as Traverse City has raced ahead to claim its neighbor's title. Traverse City also hosts its own Cherry Festival, taking place around late June to mid-July, roughly a month before Door County's annual Cherry Fest.