Ree Drummond's Spicy Ingredient For An Unbeatable Pecan Pie
Desserts don't always have to be 100% sweet. In cheesecake for example, it isn't uncommon to add lemon juice to give it some tang. Many desserts that call for caramel also include salt for a sweet and savory final product. And even bitter flavors in the form of espresso powder or rum can make for a tasty dessert. Spiciness on the other hand is a far less popular flavor profile. Other than the ones that appear in pumpkin and apple pie spice such as cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, spices are usually left out of the majority of desserts.
Ree Drummond however doesn't shy away from heat when making pecan pie. The celebrity chef, who also goes by The Pioneer Woman, strays from tradition in that her pecan filling isn't just flavored with vanilla extract and sugar. It also includes ancho chile powder as well as cayenne pepper.
If you typically shy away from fiery foods, don't despair. You won't be able to detect any heat from the two spices. Instead, you'll just be able to taste the flavor enhancing effects of them.
What happens when you add chiles to pecan pie
Adding chile to your pecan pie recipe may seem a bit odd if you're used to making it the classic way, but there's a good reason Ree Drummond adds it to the filling, mainly that it balances out the other ingredients. Similar to using salt in desserts, chile peppers have the ability to counteract the sweetness of the sugar so it's not so overwhelming. Unlike salt however, chile also adds smoky, warm flavors, rather than just saltiness. The added complexity ultimately makes the filling taste more satisfying.
Technically ancho chile and cayenne pepper by themselves can upgrade the flavor of a pecan pie, but Ree Drummond takes it a step further by incorporating a hint of cocoa powder too. Chocolate and chile is a powerful combination, because it causes different flavors to get activated. Therefore, when you add both to your pecan pie, it will also bring out the herbaceous, fruity notes in them.
How much chile you should add to pecan pie
Adding chile powder to pecan pie isn't quite like adding vanilla extract — you'll need a lot more of it in order to taste a difference. For reference, Ree Drummond's pecan pie calls for just one teaspoon of vanilla extract, but a little over one tablespoon of ancho chile powder in addition to half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper. This may seem like a lot especially in comparison to the vanilla, but it only serves to elevate the flavor.
However if you're hoping for a more subtle effect, consider taking the approach of fellow TV personality Joanna Gaines. The pecan pie recipe she shared in the "Magnolia Table" cookbook also calls for heat, but much less compared to Drummond's, only about two teaspoons. And instead of using both cayenne pepper and ancho chile powder, Gaines only opts for ancho chile powder. She also pairs it with cinnamon rather than cocoa powder, a spice combination that introduces extra warmth, but not nearly as much complexity. It still results in a delicious pecan pie, so clearly even a small amount of it is worth adding to the dessert.