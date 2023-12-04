Ree Drummond's Spicy Ingredient For An Unbeatable Pecan Pie

Desserts don't always have to be 100% sweet. In cheesecake for example, it isn't uncommon to add lemon juice to give it some tang. Many desserts that call for caramel also include salt for a sweet and savory final product. And even bitter flavors in the form of espresso powder or rum can make for a tasty dessert. Spiciness on the other hand is a far less popular flavor profile. Other than the ones that appear in pumpkin and apple pie spice such as cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, spices are usually left out of the majority of desserts.

Ree Drummond however doesn't shy away from heat when making pecan pie. The celebrity chef, who also goes by The Pioneer Woman, strays from tradition in that her pecan filling isn't just flavored with vanilla extract and sugar. It also includes ancho chile powder as well as cayenne pepper.

If you typically shy away from fiery foods, don't despair. You won't be able to detect any heat from the two spices. Instead, you'll just be able to taste the flavor enhancing effects of them.