Brighten Up Traditional Meatballs With A Vibrant Yogurt Sauce

Stuffed in a sub with thick tomato sauce, speared on the end of a fork swirled with spaghetti, or layered upon a hill of creamy mashed potatoes, the meatball is a versatile yet comforting ingredient. Since the origins of meatballs are shrouded in mystery, labeling a particular meatball as "traditional" is somewhat controversial. Yet, a commonality between the various forms is the presence of ground meat, spices, herbs, a binder (like eggs), and breadcrumbs, resulting in a juicy, herby, and satisfyingly fatty finished product.

While the humble meatball often takes center stage, it would be nothing without an accompanying sauce. If you're looking for inspiration, crack open a tub of yogurt. You may have seen yogurt touted as an unexpected meatball ingredient to impart texture and flavor, but have you ever considered what it may do as a sauce? This pairing is not unconventional; meaty flavors are wonderfully balanced by a yogurt sauce.

This sauce is also remarkably versatile, as it blends effortlessly with various creamy, spiced, or tangy ingredients to form a thick texture that can be incorporated into a range of meatball dishes. However, it will work particularly well with spiced meatballs seasoned with earthy cumin, citrusy cinnamon, or warming allspice. Whether you prefer smothering your meatballs in warm yet inviting sauce or providing them with a cool, light coating, a yogurt sauce can significantly complement your dish.