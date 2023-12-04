You're Missing Out If You Haven't Tried An Apple And Cheddar Sandwich

If you're an at-home chef on the lookout for sandwich recipes better than mom used to make, oftentimes the right combination of simple ingredients can make the most flavorful result. Besides classic peanut butter and jelly, countless sandwich creations have popped up over the years including meaty classics adorned with fried eggs and pimento cheese and dessert-like concoctions such as Nutella and banana. Beyond the ample array of options, there is one sweet and salty sandwich combo that is sure to satisfy the majority of tastebuds: apple and cheddar cheese.

To a certain degree, apples paired with cheese has always been a reliable snack option for both kids and adults. There is something about the sweet bite of a crisp apple against the salty sharpness of cheddar that awards palates with a balanced blend of complexity. If you're looking for a new sandwich option, why not stack these two opposing ingredients between two pieces of fluffy bread?

Beyond cutting apples into thin, manageable slices, you'll also want to make sure to choose the best variety of fruit and cheese for the job. With so many options to choose from, the flavor of the apples should stand tall against the distinctive qualities of your chosen variety of cheddar. With the perfect pairing, the right blend of additional ingredients can take any standard apple and cheddar sandwich to a whole new level.