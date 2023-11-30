What Exactly Is A Mont Blanc Dessert And What Goes Into It?

The process of making a Mont Blanc, meanwhile, is pretty complicated for a dessert that only has three basic components. Making a meringue is probably the trickiest part, as there's a whole bevy of ways that process can go wrong. Beating egg whites with salt, adding cream of tartar, carefully folding in sugar, whipping them to just the right consistency, then piping the resulting mixture into cookie shapes — there are a lot of steps in there where people can make a mistake, and that's just the first part of the Mont Blanc-making process.

Chestnuts aren't really any easier to work with; you can't just throw them in a blender and be done with it. You have to bake the things until the skin comes off, boil them until they're soft, blend them, then add syrup to the resulting mixture to get it to a puree consistency. Only then can you put it in a piping bag and carefully make vermicelli noodles out of it atop the meringue. At least there's the fact that compared to the first two components, making whipped cream is a breeze.

The end result may be something that's too complicated for bakers to make at home regularly — and unlike in France, there isn't a bakery on every corner in America. In Paris, though, bakeries rule the day, and Mont Blancs are available in pretty much any self-respecting patisserie.