Not Sure How To Season Your Fish? Whole Foods Will Do It For You

Whole Foods is known for its incredible varieties of organic groceries and fresh selections of trending food items. Over the years, the supermarket chain has carved out its niche and redefined itself by making significant changes. Through its partnership with Amazon, Whole Foods has enhanced affordability for its customer base of online shoppers, making a wider array of products accessible to them.

For those who enter its stores in person, it's done something equally amazing. If you find yourself uncertain about which products to purchase, Whole Foods team members will allow you to sample them. Yes, you can actually test the freshness of its foods by tasting them before making a decision. Yet, a particularly beloved feature among customers is the ability to personalize their seafood orders. The skilled fishmongers at Whole Foods go the extra mile by seasoning any cut of fish to your liking. This means that when you bring it home, all that's left for you to do is cook it — oh wait, they'll do that for you, too!