Not Sure How To Season Your Fish? Whole Foods Will Do It For You
Whole Foods is known for its incredible varieties of organic groceries and fresh selections of trending food items. Over the years, the supermarket chain has carved out its niche and redefined itself by making significant changes. Through its partnership with Amazon, Whole Foods has enhanced affordability for its customer base of online shoppers, making a wider array of products accessible to them.
For those who enter its stores in person, it's done something equally amazing. If you find yourself uncertain about which products to purchase, Whole Foods team members will allow you to sample them. Yes, you can actually test the freshness of its foods by tasting them before making a decision. Yet, a particularly beloved feature among customers is the ability to personalize their seafood orders. The skilled fishmongers at Whole Foods go the extra mile by seasoning any cut of fish to your liking. This means that when you bring it home, all that's left for you to do is cook it — oh wait, they'll do that for you, too!
Ordering customized fish at Whole Foods
Whole Foods offers so many varieties of seafood that it can be hard just to choose which fish you want, let alone the seasoning that'll eventually go on top. However, if you speak to Whole Foods' fishmongers, they'll handle just about everything for you, even recommending which fish to try. If you're still on the fence about how you'll season your fish, they'll gladly take care of that, too. One TikTok creator documented her trip to a Whole Foods seafood department. The fishmonger at the counter not only recommended which seafood to eat but they also seasoned and cooked everything, too.
embed=https://www.tiktok.com/@lucystylezz/video/7190466364069432619
Some of the seasonings the fishmongers offer include tequila lime, spicy habanero, Cajun, lemon and herb, and classic Old Bay. After your fish is seasoned, they'll also cook it any way you'd like, whether it's steamed, grilled, or pan-seared. Upon the completion of your meal, you can have it served on a tray or packaged and ready to go. The kicker? It's all free! That's right, folks. All this service is for the price of the fish itself.
Optimize your experience at Whole Foods seafood market
Along with seasoning and cooking your seafood, the fishmongers at Whole Foods offer many more services free of charge. If you're wondering about all the conditions your fish went through before arriving at the seafood market, they'll be able to answer every question. If you'd like to know where it was caught, how it was raised, or even which harvests your farmed seafood originated from, they'll gladly tell you. Before getting your fish seasoned, you can also have it prepped. The Whole Foods fishmongers will debone, devein, and crack open your crab or lobster shells.
Along with seasoning your fish, they'll also marinate it for you. This includes shellfish, crab cakes, stuffed whole fish, and many more seafood options. If you'd like to have a special seafood order, Whole Foods will let you arrange a pickup as long as the fish meets their seafood quality standards, which includes everything from harpooned swordfish to sustainable canned tuna. One thing's for sure — if you know what questions to ask, Whole Foods won't let you go home with a bland piece of fish.