What Is Southwest Butter And What Can You Do With It?

On more than one occasion, when I've found myself looking for the perfect finishing touch on a dish, southwest butter has saved the day. I tend to almost always have most of the ingredients on hand, and it really doesn't take much time to whip it up. Southwest butter's delicious payoff is totally worth the minimal effort that making it requires.

It's no secret that I dig a little heat in my food. Ask any of my friends and family or the chefs I've worked with, and they'll be the first to tell you about my hot sauce ventures. Like a splash of hot sauce, a dab of southwest butter is a tasty way to add some quick flavor and a little spice. So it should come as no surprise that I'm happy to sing its praises.

Because southwest butter can be endlessly customized and used on so many different dishes, it's a great trick to keep up your sleeve. If you've ever felt like your food needed a little extra something to kick it up a notch, there's a good chance that southwest butter is the answer you've been looking for. Read on to learn more about the amazingly delicious spread and how it can take your cooking to the next level.