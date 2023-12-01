The Ultimate Ranking Of Apple Butter Brands, According To Amazon Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple butter is a fruity spread that doesn't actually contain any butter. The reason it's called apple butter is because the texture is smooth and creamy — like butter. In other words, the word butter in this context has everything to do with texture, and nothing to really do with the actual use of the ingredient itself. Think of it as a more concentrated and caramelized version of apple jelly or jam.

Apple butter is made by slowly cooking pureed apples until the sugars caramelize and the mixture is browned, sticky, and sweet. Sometimes, other ingredients are added to apple butter to complement the flavor. Brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans are a few common additions to apple butter recipes. There are many delicious uses for apple butter, like spreading it on toast or pairing it with various cheeses and crackers.

Despite different apple butter brands containing similar ingredients, each brand can be remarkably distinct. The level of sweetness, the consistency of the apple butter, and the amount of tartness are just a few of the variables at play. These were some of the factors we kept in mind to form our ranking, as we combed through and evaluated customer reviews on Amazon. If you're new to apple butter and considering scoring yourself a jar for the first time, we're here to steer you in the right direction.