What It Means If Your Costco Rotisserie Chicken Is Cheaper Than Usual

While many consumers are worried about inflation and shrinkflation, you probably shouldn't worry too much about getting less Costco rotisserie chicken. If you do get less chicken, then it's likely the chain's not charging you for it. The warehouse chain typically charges $4.99 for its store-cooked birds, but some shoppers have noticed they've paid less for certain birds at the chain. Taking to Reddit, one shopper wrote, "My Costco has rotisserie chicken that costs less than $4.99. It's $4.30."

While we haven't been able to corroborate that this is store policy, some other Reddit users who claim to be Costco employees explained that this is because the chickens weighed less than Costco's standard. As one Reddit user put it, "I currently work in the service deli and we get sent chickens of all random weights and sizes. Costco has a weight standard for the [$]4.99 price... anything smaller than that size gets weighed and either sold at a smaller [sic] price as it's fair to the members or harvested for meat for our other ready-to-eat meals."

This would explain the discount as, along with other secrets, Costco's rotisserie chicken has a set weight. That means the chain guarantees all its birds live up to this standard.