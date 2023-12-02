Pears Aren't The Only Fruit You Can Poach In Wine. Try Peaches Instead

Poached pears are an absolutely classic dessert, especially when cooked in a bath of sweet red or white wine syrup flavored with spices like pink peppercorn, vanilla, cinnamon, or star anise. Kept whole, they make for a stunning presentation as the fruit takes on the hue of its poaching liquor, contrasting against a pale white accompaniment like chantilly cream or crème fraîche.

But poached fruit desserts don't have to stop at pears, and another alliterative seasonal delight works a treat, too. Dare not just to eat a peach, but poach it, and you'll be rewarded with a fragrant orb of orange sunshine, tender to a spoon and sweet and juicy on the inside. The method is much the same as with pears, just with one extra step: The peaches need to be blanched and then shocked in iced water in order to peel the skin off before going into their syrupy bath.