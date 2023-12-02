Aldi's Snack Selects Are A Cheaper Sargento Copycat
Sargento reigns as one of the most popular cheese brands out there, but they sell much more than sliced cheddar and provolone. The brand is also one of the many companies that produce savory snacks. From smokehouse cheddar cheese sticks to colby-jack cubes, the brand does it all.
One of the most popular offerings from Sargento is its Balanced Breaks snack packs. Cubes of cheese accompanied by crunchy nuts and dried fruit, these little containers have something in them for everyone. While they might be popular, they're also not the cheapest pick around. Luckily, there are a few dupes out there for less, and Aldi sells one such iteration of this snack pack. For all the Aldi shoppers or Sargento fans out there, pick up some Park Street Deli Snack Selects the next time you're in the store.
These savory snack bundles are made up of the same stuff as Sargento's snacks: Cubed cheese, nuts, and dried fruit. There is a nice variety of choices available, from dried cranberries, cheddar, and cashews to pepper jack, peanuts, and raisins. Each choice comes packed full of protein, and if you have trouble deciding, the snacks are also sold in packs of three so you can try every one. A three-pack of these snacks retails for just $3.05 at Aldi, while three packs of Sargento's snacks sell for a dollar more at $4.05 at Target. (Actual prices vary per store.) Now before you head to the store, see what fans of these snacks have to say.
Aldi shoppers weigh in on the Park Street Deli Snacks
Facts about these snack packs aside, some Aldi shoppers have taken to social media to share their opinions. Here's what they had to say.
One Aldi fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and dubbed these snack packs a "goated" item (greatest of all time). Other Aldi shoppers went to Reddit and noted that, unlike other brands, the Park Street Deli Snack Selects did not have a strong cheesy odor, which made them an ideal choice to pack for lunch. One Reddit shopper on the thread was an especially big fan of the white cheddar, graham cracker, chocolate, and cranberry snack pack. Lastly, some Aldi shoppers even came together in 2020 to vote the Park Street Deli Snack Selects as the snack pack Product of the Year, so it's clearly a beloved choice.
With all the praise and awards, it seems like most shoppers agree that these snacks are worth a try. If you're still on the fence, see what other sort of snack packs that Park Street Deli has to offer.
Other snack pack options from Park Street Deli
If cranberries and cashews aren't your thing, Park Street Deli has a lot more snack offerings in its lineup. For starters, Aldi shoppers have the choice of indulging in an Italian-inspired snack plate filled with salty prosciutto, provolone, and crunchy breadsticks. A similar choice might be the brand's charcuterie snack plate, which comes with provolone, hard salami, and almonds coated in dark chocolate.
For fans of fresh fruit, another Park Street Deli snack plate includes grapes, apple slices, Colby jack cheese, and crackers. Finally, the brand also offers customers a vegetable-heavy snack full of baby carrots, ranch, celery sticks, and even more cubes of Colby jack cheese.
This is just a small taste of Park Street Deli's snack lineup, so check out an Aldi location near you for even more options. Whether you're looking for a more affordable alternative to Sargento products or gearing up for an Aldi run, the Park Street Deli Snack Selects are an option for you.