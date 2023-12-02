Aldi's Snack Selects Are A Cheaper Sargento Copycat

Sargento reigns as one of the most popular cheese brands out there, but they sell much more than sliced cheddar and provolone. The brand is also one of the many companies that produce savory snacks. From smokehouse cheddar cheese sticks to colby-jack cubes, the brand does it all.

One of the most popular offerings from Sargento is its Balanced Breaks snack packs. Cubes of cheese accompanied by crunchy nuts and dried fruit, these little containers have something in them for everyone. While they might be popular, they're also not the cheapest pick around. Luckily, there are a few dupes out there for less, and Aldi sells one such iteration of this snack pack. For all the Aldi shoppers or Sargento fans out there, pick up some Park Street Deli Snack Selects the next time you're in the store.

These savory snack bundles are made up of the same stuff as Sargento's snacks: Cubed cheese, nuts, and dried fruit. There is a nice variety of choices available, from dried cranberries, cheddar, and cashews to pepper jack, peanuts, and raisins. Each choice comes packed full of protein, and if you have trouble deciding, the snacks are also sold in packs of three so you can try every one. A three-pack of these snacks retails for just $3.05 at Aldi, while three packs of Sargento's snacks sell for a dollar more at $4.05 at Target. (Actual prices vary per store.) Now before you head to the store, see what fans of these snacks have to say.