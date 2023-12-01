Upgrade Your Morning Cereal With A Splash Of Blueberry Milk
Almond, oat, and soy milk dominated national dairy-free milk sales in 2023, according to a Morning Consult report. If you find yourself in Maine, however, your barista might ask if you prefer a splash of something else in your coffee: Blueberry milk. Not to be confused with blueberry milk nails (which, for what it's worth, Vogue called "the summer's most wanted manicure" in 2023), the pale purple drink is a concentration of fresh or frozen blueberries, a natural sweetener like maple syrup or honey, and your favorite kind of milk, be it from a cow or a plant-based ingredient.
It's delicious on its own, but it also plays well as a supporting role in your breakfast. When one Reddit user asked the internet what to do with a bottle of the stuff, which they described as "very sweet," one user suggested pouring it over cereal, such as Cheerios or Shredded Wheat. It makes a lot of sense when you think about the delicious flavored milk that begs to be sipped from the bottom of your cereal bowl. Indeed, Momofuku Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi made a name for herself by isolating cornflake-infused milk as an ingredient in ice cream and panna cotta.
A versatile breakfast add-in
Both Cheerios and Frosted Mini Wheats make blueberry-flavored cereal, which might be the reason the Reddit user recommended pairing them with blueberry milk. Or, perhaps, it's because neither of these cereals is too sweet, so when paired with the blueberry milk, it makes for a balanced bite. Of course, you can pour it over whatever strikes your fancy in the cereal aisle. If you're minding your sugar, though, you might want to consider choosing a less sweet option like cornflakes and use blueberry milk instead of that spoonful of sugar you might be otherwise inclined to sprinkle over the top.
Not into cereal? Try adding a splash of blueberry milk to your morning oatmeal and adding a handful of fresh blueberries on top. If you're making blueberry pancakes or waffles, consider using blueberry milk instead of plain milk in your batter to turn out short stacks with a lovely lavender hue. If you opt for the latter option, just remember to adjust the sugar content in your batter, as blueberry milk is, according to Reddit, already quite sweet.
Make it at home
Blueberry milk isn't nearly as prolific in grocery stores as almond or oat — at least not yet. As of this writing, one of its sole commercial purveyors is Oakhurst Dairy, whose Wild Blueberry Milk is made with whole milk. Luckily for those who can't find Oakhurst in stores or prefer a dairy-free version, blueberry milk is super simple to make at home.
For a basic version, all you need is blueberries, your milk of choice, maple syrup, and vanilla. Combine the ingredients in a blender and pulse until it's nice and smooth, then strain it through a cheesecloth or a fine-mesh sieve to strain out the blueberry skins and chunkier bits. You should be left with something that's easy to pour and looks like any other milk in your fridge, not a smoothie. (Although blueberry milk would be excellent in one.) Leftovers will stay fresh in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.