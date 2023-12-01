Upgrade Your Morning Cereal With A Splash Of Blueberry Milk

Almond, oat, and soy milk dominated national dairy-free milk sales in 2023, according to a Morning Consult report. If you find yourself in Maine, however, your barista might ask if you prefer a splash of something else in your coffee: Blueberry milk. Not to be confused with blueberry milk nails (which, for what it's worth, Vogue called "the summer's most wanted manicure" in 2023), the pale purple drink is a concentration of fresh or frozen blueberries, a natural sweetener like maple syrup or honey, and your favorite kind of milk, be it from a cow or a plant-based ingredient.

It's delicious on its own, but it also plays well as a supporting role in your breakfast. When one Reddit user asked the internet what to do with a bottle of the stuff, which they described as "very sweet," one user suggested pouring it over cereal, such as Cheerios or Shredded Wheat. It makes a lot of sense when you think about the delicious flavored milk that begs to be sipped from the bottom of your cereal bowl. Indeed, Momofuku Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi made a name for herself by isolating cornflake-infused milk as an ingredient in ice cream and panna cotta.