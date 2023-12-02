If You're Out Drinking With A Group, Get Your Guinness Order In First

Building a round of drinks quickly, correctly, and in the right order is an essential skill for any bartender — but it's also a skill you should consider next time you head out to a bar or pub as a patron. There are many things you should never say to a bartender when drinking in a group, and a big one is adding on a pint of Guinness after you've reeled off your other beers, wines, or cocktails for your friends.

The Irish stout — and other beers like it, which use nitrogen gas as well as carbon dioxide to create a creamy head — needs time to settle and is poured in two stages, meaning that it takes longer to prepare than a typical draught beer. Ordering it last is bad for the bartender and bad for your group; you're waiting an unnecessarily long time for your drinks, and the bartender's practiced efficiency goes to pot. Order Guinness first instead, so the bartender can use the waiting time to make other drinks, take a payment, or just do anything other than waste their time.