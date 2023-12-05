Purple Snow Peas Add A Vibrant Pop Of Color To Any Dish

Our eyes — and, consequently, our stomachs — are attracted to combinations of different-colored foods. Think of the bold whites, reds, and greens of a simple Caprese salad (an Italian dish you need to know how to make), provided courtesy of its mozzarella cheese, sliced fresh tomatoes, and shredded basil leaves. It not only looks balanced aesthetically, but is sends a visual cue that we're getting a diversity of nutritional elements, many of which are effective at fighting cancers, promoting heart health, or just generally keeping you in good shape (via Rogel Cancer Center).

Think of any familiar red food, like the aforementioned tomato, or even the star of the cranberry sauce you make from scratch. These tend to be high in an antioxidant called lycopene, which is good for heart health as well as lowering the risk of cancer. According to Food Revolution Network, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables tend to be high in carotenoids, which ultimately get converted into vitamin A (there's going to be a lot of vitamin C in those foods, too). And, as any salad freak will tell you, green vegetables are incredibly healthy to eat. Snow peas, in particular, have an enormous amount of vitamin C and a significant amount of vitamin K, in addition to providing fiber and a low caloric value (via Healthline).