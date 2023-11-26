Why You Should Start Seasoning Your Soups With Nutmeg

Making soup like a professional chef involves using a variety of herbs and spices. There's cardamom, oregano, basil, ginger, garlic powder, and others. For example, dill and parsley can bring out the flavor of chicken soup. But if you're cooking tomato soup, herbs and spices such as basil, oregano, cayenne pepper, rosemary, and chili powder are better suited. A less common choice is nutmeg, a warming spice used in both sweet and savory dishes.

As surprising as it may sound, nutmeg can be a wonderful addition to butternut squash soup, broccoli soup, tomato soup, and some cream soups. Its nutty, slightly sweet flavor complements most vegetables without overpowering them. It goes particularly well with carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, and spinach, but it also pairs nicely with chicken and dark meats.

This warming spice is also rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds with health-promoting properties. Macelignan, one of its key nutrients, may protect against cancer, diabetes, liver disease, and photoaging, according to 2016 evidence published in Phytochemistry Reviews. Other compounds in nutmeg support metabolic and cardiovascular health and may benefit people with obesity, diabetes, or heart disease, note the researchers.