The Easy Tip For Preventing Your Turkey Wings From Burning

While it may seem simple enough, it can be a bit more complicated than it first appears to make a perfect roasted turkey. In particular, the wings of the bird are often overlooked in lieu of heartier offerings like the thighs, legs, or breast. However, you shouldn't forget about this part of the turkey when prepping for that Thanksgiving feast or big weekend dinner. Otherwise, you may be leaving a lot of meat on the table, and every bit counts — especially if you have a large family.

One particular risk of cooking a whole turkey is that your wings will end up a bit overdone. The last thing you want is for them to end up rubbery and tough to chew. However, there's an easy hack to prevent accidentally burning your wings to cinders. All you'll need is a bit of aluminum foil from your cabinet. Simply wrap your wings in a sheet of foil before you pop that bird in the oven. You won't need much, as you'll just be covering the tips of the wings. The foil will provide a protective barrier from the heat of the oven, meaning your wings won't overcook as a result.