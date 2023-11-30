Simultaneously Steam Veggies And Cook Pasta With An Oven Rack Hack

Steaming your vegetables over the same pot that is cooking your pasta not only saves time, space, and water, but it's a great way to ensure that they both get done simultaneously. It's the ultimate kitchen multitasking: Instead of trying to coordinate two different pots of boiling water, using the same one is perfect for making sure that you aren't waiting on those veggies after your noodles are already al dente — or vice versa. This is super easy to do if you have a steamer basket that can sit on top of your pasta pot, but even if you don't, it's still possible to cook both on the same burner with a simple hack.

All you really need is your pasta pot, the lid, and an oven cooling rack. Well, and your chopped veggies, noodles, and water of course. Once you've brought the water to a boil and added your pasta, just place the cooling rack directly on top of the pot, spread the veggies on top of it, and place the lid over the veggies to trap the steam.