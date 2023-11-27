Angry Orchard Holiday Flavors Review

Angry Orchard is one of the leading cider manufacturers in the U.S. Its 60-acre apple farm in the Hudson Valley of New York supplies its cider makers with diverse apple varieties to produce the finest, most distinct small-batch ciders.

Its latest limited-time flavors are a Cranberry Pomegranate and a Ginger cider. These blends are a part of The Knotty Bunch variety pack, which contains three cans of Crisp Apple, one can of Crisp Light, and one each of the new Cranberry Pomegranate and Ginger varieties. The six-pack will be on sale from November 2023 through February 2024, just in time to satisfy your holiday entertainment needs.

As an avid Angry Orchard cider fan, I was excited to try these new festive flavors. I assessed them based on aroma, flavor, execution, and how they compare with the crisp apple variety. See how each fared and determine if either would be a good fit for your next holiday meal.

