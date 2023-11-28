The Best Grilled Cheese Filling Is Shredded, But There's A Catch
While there is much debate on the internet over the best cheese to use in a grilled cheese, the real answer will often boil down to your preference. Some people genuinely enjoy the slightly artificial taste of American cheese, while others prefer the sharp bite of an aged cheddar. The one thing that grilled cheese lovers everywhere can agree on, however, is that the cheese they choose should be melted to perfection. While this may seem like common sense, it isn't always easy to get all types of cheeses to melt. Depending on the type of cheese and its moisture levels, you may find yourself with burnt bread long before the cheese inside has the chance to get gooey.
Luckily, it may not be the type of cheese you selected that's keeping it from melting completely, but rather the form in which you place that cheese onto your sandwich. Shredded cheese is highly regarded as the best way to distribute cheese onto your bread for a fast, even melting. Unfortunately for those who enjoy shortcuts, store-bought bags of shredded cheese won't cut it for this cooking hack. For the best results, you will need to break out your cheese grater.
Pre-shredded cheese likely won't melt the way you want it to
The ultimate grilled cheese recipe contains the perfect amount of shredded cheese... but pre-shredded cheese just won't cut it. If you've ever purchased a bag of shredded cheese from the grocery store, you've probably noticed a powder coating inside the bag. This powder is called cellulose, an additive that manufacturing companies use to keep their shredded cheese from drying out or melting while in transit. The anti-clumping agent is completely okay to eat; however, it also prevents the pre-shredded cheese from melting properly when you add it to a grilled cheese.
Buying pre-shredded cheese saves you a few minutes, but it often costs more than a block of cheese, and you'll also notice a difference in flavor if you take the time to shred your own cheese from a block. Unsurprisingly, without the added cellulose to your cheese, it will taste less powdery and become much easier to melt, leaving you with a fully cooked grilled cheese long before your bread has the chance to char. Whether you're team cheddar, team gouda, or you enjoy experimenting with whatever cheese you can find, be sure to buy it by the block and shred it yourself for the best grilled cheese results.
Gordon Ramsay should have shredded his cheese before posting online
Some days, nothing beats a classic grilled cheese. While it isn't the fanciest, two slices of toasted white bread, sandwiched together by gooey cheddar cheese is a simple classic that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Grilled cheese has come a long way since its humble origin – these days, even the most highly decorated chefs have their own take on gourmet grilled cheese. But has fancy grilled cheese strayed too far? According to users on TikTok, the answer is yes.
Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his good food and bad temperament, has made a name for himself in the culinary community. Between his gourmet restaurants and his popular competition shows, clearly, he knows his way around a kitchen. But this famous chef may have lost touch with his humble beginnings: In a Youtube video back in 2020, Ramsay posted his take on a Tasmanian grilled cheese, complete with large slices of pepperberry romano and asiago cheeses and a healthy dollop of kimchi.
The internet was seriously confused after Ramsay sliced into his grilled cheese and the cheese was less than melted. In fact, some commenters joked that the cheese may have only gotten harder after being grilled. TikToker @dishedit attempted to show the famous chef where exactly he went wrong, citing his lack of shredded cheese as one of his biggest offenses (of which, there were many). Surely, the celebrity chef will shred his cheese next time for meltier results.