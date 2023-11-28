The Best Grilled Cheese Filling Is Shredded, But There's A Catch

While there is much debate on the internet over the best cheese to use in a grilled cheese, the real answer will often boil down to your preference. Some people genuinely enjoy the slightly artificial taste of American cheese, while others prefer the sharp bite of an aged cheddar. The one thing that grilled cheese lovers everywhere can agree on, however, is that the cheese they choose should be melted to perfection. While this may seem like common sense, it isn't always easy to get all types of cheeses to melt. Depending on the type of cheese and its moisture levels, you may find yourself with burnt bread long before the cheese inside has the chance to get gooey.

Luckily, it may not be the type of cheese you selected that's keeping it from melting completely, but rather the form in which you place that cheese onto your sandwich. Shredded cheese is highly regarded as the best way to distribute cheese onto your bread for a fast, even melting. Unfortunately for those who enjoy shortcuts, store-bought bags of shredded cheese won't cut it for this cooking hack. For the best results, you will need to break out your cheese grater.