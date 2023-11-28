What's The Difference Between Tacos And Fajitas?

We don't know specifically where tacos were created. One theory is they came from Mexican silver miners, who named them after the sticks of dynamite used for excavation. We do know for certain that they're surprisingly recent: They likely came from the 18th century. But, since wrapping breadlike substances around meat, vegetables, and cheese seems to be a universal urge among global cuisines (witness how many different cultures feature some variety of dumplings), it was an idea just waiting for a mind to discover it. The strength of tacos lies in their versatility; you can do all sorts of things with tacos.

Regardless, the core concept is the same: A corn or wheat-based tortilla (sometimes hard, sometimes soft) small enough to be held in one hand is filled with meat, cheese, and vegetables and folded over. Those qualities sound like fajitas, but that's where you start to run into differences between the two. First of all, tacos are often a street food, but you're not going to see fajitas sold out of a stall. The bigger difference, though, is that with tacos, meat can come in tons of different styles, the vegetables are typically cut and served raw as a topping, and sauce is frequently present. Not so with fajitas.