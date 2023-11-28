Forget Simply Orange, Aldi Has A Copycat For Way Less

Fans of the Simply Orange brand tend to appreciate that these juices are not made from concentrate. That's right, the sweet nectar comes straight from freshly squeezed oranges. Surprisingly, this practice is not the norm, and many mainstream juice brands opt for more complex extraction processes instead — a lot of which don't even involve fruit at all.

Juice brands that produce beverages from real fruit often sell their products at much higher prices, so they're not always the most accessible option to buy. If you're an Aldi shopper, however, you might be in luck. The discount chain offers a close Simply Orange copycat for way less: Nature's Nectar brand of orange juice.

Nature's Nectar Orange Juice is the perfect alternative to Simply Orange. Since it's not made from concentrate, it offers you as many vitamins and antioxidants as possible — just like the Simply Orange brand. Bonus: This juice is a much cheaper alternative, and there's a huge variety of options to choose from too. If you don't like pulp, Nature's Nectar has a no-pulp option. For fans of that extra fiber, a high pulp juice option is available too. Before heading to the store to try this brand out, it's worth considering what else Aldi shoppers like about it.