The Ingredient You Need For An Easy Peanut Butter Fudge? Frosting

Fudge is a treat that people have been enjoying for more than a century – and it's no wonder. It's a rich, decadent treat that comes in a variety of delicious flavors, one of which is the salty and sweet peanut butter. Now, there are a few different ways to make peanut butter fudge, whether it's with butter and sugar as a base or a variety that uses condensed milk and chocolate and peanut butter chips. But, what if there was an even easier way to make peanut butter fudge?

Rather than gathering multiple ingredients and spending time stirring simmering pots on the stove, you can make a quick and easy 2-ingredient fudge using just vanilla frosting and creamy peanut butter. The recipe also requires no cooking time, just a bit of microwave savvy, to get the job done. Just pour a whole jar of peanut butter into a bowl, heat an entire can of store-bought frosting in the microwave until it's soft, mix the two together, and then pop them into a baking pan until they're set. Then, cut the fudge and enjoy. Both the simplicity and quickness of this methodology make it the perfect recipe to have up your sleeve to save time making a tasty treat for your friends and family.