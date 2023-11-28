The Ingredient You Need For An Easy Peanut Butter Fudge? Frosting
Fudge is a treat that people have been enjoying for more than a century – and it's no wonder. It's a rich, decadent treat that comes in a variety of delicious flavors, one of which is the salty and sweet peanut butter. Now, there are a few different ways to make peanut butter fudge, whether it's with butter and sugar as a base or a variety that uses condensed milk and chocolate and peanut butter chips. But, what if there was an even easier way to make peanut butter fudge?
Rather than gathering multiple ingredients and spending time stirring simmering pots on the stove, you can make a quick and easy 2-ingredient fudge using just vanilla frosting and creamy peanut butter. The recipe also requires no cooking time, just a bit of microwave savvy, to get the job done. Just pour a whole jar of peanut butter into a bowl, heat an entire can of store-bought frosting in the microwave until it's soft, mix the two together, and then pop them into a baking pan until they're set. Then, cut the fudge and enjoy. Both the simplicity and quickness of this methodology make it the perfect recipe to have up your sleeve to save time making a tasty treat for your friends and family.
What to know about making peanut butter fudge with frosting
While making this fudge is extremely easy, there are a couple of things to know about the ingredients. For starters, it pays to think about what type of frosting you'll use. Some people prefer to go with a plain vanilla or white frosting, which will really bring out the peanut butter taste. Or, you can go for a chocolate version to get more of a Reese's peanut butter cup flavor. Just make sure you avoid whipped or cream cheese frostings, as these tend not to set the same way.
Besides the frosting, you also must consider the peanut butter you use. If you want a smooth, rich fudge, go for creamy peanut butter. Or, you can use chunky peanut butter if you want something with a bit of crunch to it. You can also go for sugar-free, organic, or even homemade peanut butter to reduce some of the sweetness and add a more raw flavor to your fudge. From there, you're ready to make a tasty batch of this sweet and easy confection.
Mix-ins and variations on peanut butter frosting fudge
If you've already tried this peanut butter fudge recipe and want to mix it up a little, there are plenty of variations out there to try. For one, you can try adding chopped nuts, pretzels, or chocolate chips to it to give your fudge a bit of crunch and added flavor. Or, swirl Nutella throughout it for a chocolate and hazelnut touch.
Besides adding mix-ins, you can swap peanut butter for a different type of nut butter. For instance, try using almond, cashew, or sesame spins on this spread. Not only can this be an allergy-friendly alternative, but it can give your fudge unique tasting notes.
You can also play around with this fudge by adding decorations to the outside of each slice. Dip pieces of it into melted chocolate, for instance, or roll them in sprinkles for a pop of color. When you make this confection, there are plenty of ways to get creative with it!