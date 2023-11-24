We Tried Reese's Caramel Big Cup And It Was A Harmonious, Luscious Delight

In 1928, Harry Burnett Reese invented the original chocolate peanut butter cup. The line has since expanded to include over 100 varieties of bars, spreads, cookies, and cereals using milk, dark, and white chocolates packaged in myriad sizes, including the Big Cup. This Autumn, Hershey's delivered Reese's fans an early holiday gift by introducing the Reese's Caramel Big Cup, which joins its siblings: Original, with Potato Chips, with Pretzels, and with Reese's Puffs Cereal.

The latest iteration combines the classic flavors of creamy milk chocolate and rich peanut butter with decadently sweet caramel. They said you cannot improve on perfection, but Reese's disagrees. In this case, perfection has been perfected even further.

I had the chance to sample this new, more perfect peanut butter cup, but I will admit that chocolate and peanut butter are my absolute favorite combination. While I enjoy caramel and chocolate, it is always my second choice. For this reason, I was skeptical about tasting this new and improved Reese's. I evaluated it based on aroma, texture, and flavor. Read on to see how this Big Cup fared in the grand scheme of all things Reese's.

