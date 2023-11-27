What Exactly Is A Five Star General Shot?

Sometimes, beer just won't do. When you've had a particular kind of day (or, want to have a particular kind of night), you find yourself on the hunt for something a little stiffer. A spritz won't suffice, and maybe you want something more, er, efficient than a martini. A shot might be the right move, and there's one that packs a quintuple whammy of military force.

The Five Star General is a shot, meaning it's a mixed drink containing exclusively alcoholic ingredients, served in a shot glass and generally meant to be knocked back in just a gulp or two. If you've ever had a B52 or a silver bullet, it's a similar idea. But the Five Star General certainly takes rank over both of those, especially when it comes to strength. The drink consists of equal parts (about ½ oz each) of tequila, overproof rum, Jägermeister, peppermint liqueur, and cinnamon schnapps.

If you can't decide between minty, spicy, or herbal flavors, and you know you want something with a kick to it, a Five Star General combines all of the above. It's definitely not going to be everyone's favorite, but it's certainly one way to get your night going.